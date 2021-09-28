  • Last Update 2021-09-28 09:45:00
Flood-hit Venice to face another exceptional high tide on Sunday

World

MILAN (Reuters) - Venice will face another exceptional high tide on Sunday, after its worst flooding in 50 years on Tuesday caused more than $1 billion worth of damage and submerged St Mark’s Square under a meter of water.

The tide could reach 160 cm (5.25 feet) just after midday on Sunday, according to Venice’s center for forecast on tides.

“It will be a tough day tomorrow, but we are ready,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Saturday during a press conference.

On Tuesday the tide peaked at 187 cm (6.14 ft) at 10.50 p.m. (2150 GMT), just short of the record 194 cm set in 1966. In normal conditions, tides of 80-90 cm are generally seen as high but manageable.

