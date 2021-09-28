  • Last Update 2021-09-28 09:45:00
logo

  • Home -
  • World -
  • India's top court delays ruling on ban on women entering Hindu temple

India's top court delays ruling on ban on women entering Hindu temple

World

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top court on Thursday delayed a verdict on the lifting of a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age entering a Hindu temple, asking more judges to consider the case involving gender discrimination and religion that has divided opinion.

Upholding the right to equality of worship, a five-judge bench of the court last year ruled that the ban on women from entering the Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala could not be considered an essential religious practice and should be lifted.

The decision had enraged conservative Hindu groups, sparked protests and drew the Supreme Court into the controversy in what is still a deeply religious country.

Many devotees refused to abide by the ruling and subsequent attempts by women to visit the temple were blocked.

On Thursday, after examining about 60 petitions that sought a re-imposition of the ban, the court ruled that a larger, seven-judge bench would look at issues arising out of this case and three other pending cases of gender discrimination, in the minority Muslim and Parsi communities.

“The entry of women into places of worship is not limited to this temple only,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the judgment.

Some lawyers and political analysts said the decision to scrutinize certain Hindu practices alongside those of other religions could pave the way for a public discussion on a uniform civil code, which is high on the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP maintains that gender equality cannot be attained until the adoption of a uniform civil code, which is opposed by some Muslim groups since it would likely dilute sharia, the Islamic legal code.

“While the court cannot be faulted for doing what it is doing, but it definitely fulfils a major majoritarian demand. That if you’re trying to reform us (Hindus), reform them, too,” said political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

You can share this post!

Comments
  • Still No Comments Posted.

Leave Comments

Recent News
ad
  • September 28, 2021

Police hunt for robbers who stole cash from state bank ATM

ad
  • September 28, 2021

STF recovers drugs, micro pistol from house in Matugama

ad
  • September 27, 2021

Customs seize 16 kilos of gold smuggled from UAE

ad
  • September 27, 2021

In pictures: Health sector employees agitate

ad
  • September 27, 2021

UNP to launch fresh membership drive

ad
  • September 27, 2021

SJB ready for any election at any time: Tissa Attanayake

Most Reviews
ad
  • September 20, 2021
    • - 88     - 0

President invites Tamil diaspora for talks to resolve internal issues through domestic mechanism

President invites Tamil diaspora for talks to resolve internal issues through domestic mechanism

ad
  • September 24, 2021
    • - 72     - 0

Accept best offer govt. can give; Education Ministry appeals to protesting teachers and principals

ad
  • September 24, 2021
    • - 57     - 0

Granada Collaborates with Finlays on Specialty Tea Range

  • September 23, 2021
    • - 52     - 0

REC Campus sues YouTube, dubious channel for defamation

ad
  • September 27, 2021
    • - 47     - 0

Revisiting Kotelawala legacy as KDA intake marks 40 years

ad
  • September 20, 2021
    • - 46     - 0

IVY FUTURE LEADER: Sri Lanka’s first Ivy League-curated leadership academy by Academics Group.

Be it medicine, technology, education, business, politics or the arts, there are those who surpass what they do, and transform others by who they are.

Related Articles