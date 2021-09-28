  • Last Update 2021-09-28 11:55:00
Overflying charges to be increased after 38-years in February 2020

News

The Civil Aviation Ministry (Nov 14) said it would increase Overflying Charges after 38 years from February next year, targeting Rs 2.2 billion in annual revenue.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry noted that around 125 flights cross Sri Lanka’s air space, and that the increase in charges would generate around Rs 6.1 million daily.

Overflying Charges are levied by the Civil Aviation Authority for flights passing through Sri Lanka's airspace.

Under the previous rates the country had earned a annual revenue of Rs 1.4 billion.

Civil Aviation minister Arjuna Ranatunga said that the previous governments had failed to generate more revenue through the country’s airspace by increase Overflying Charges.

“There is a high demand for our country’s airspace since India’s airspace is busy,” Ranatunga observed.

The newly revised rates for aircrafts are as follows ;

