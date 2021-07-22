  • Last Update 2021-07-22 10:16:00
logo

  • Home -
  • News -
  • President's Office announces new curfew times

President's Office announces new curfew times

News

The curfew currently in force in the districts of Colombo, Gamapaha, Puttalam and all districts of the Northern Province will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (24), the Presidential Secretariat stated.

A statement from the President's Office added that the curfew for these areas will be reimposed at 12.00pm the same day and will continue till 6.00am on Friday (27). 

The curfew will again be reimposed for these districts at 12.00pm on Friday (27). 

For all other districts, the curfew that was lifted at 6.00am today will be reimposed at 2.00pm. The curfew will continue until 6.00am on Thursday (26) and will be reimposed at 12.00pm the same day. 

Moreover, all travel between districts has been prohibited. Transport of foreign tourists has also been banned. 

The Government has permitted farmers to engage in farming unhindered in all districts whilst the curfew is in effect. 

The transport of rice and other essential items including vegetables has also been permitted even during the curfew. 

The Government states that these actions will be properly controlled by the Minister in charge of Agriculture and Trade.  

You can share this post!

Comments
  • Still No Comments Posted.

Leave Comments

Recent News
ad
  • July 22, 2021

More Sinopharm vaccines arrive in the country

ad
  • July 21, 2021

Northern Province to get new Chief Secretary

ad
  • July 21, 2021

Loss of Rs 3 billion incurred due to low tax levied by Customs when importing Smart-Cabs: COPA report

ad
  • July 21, 2021

Army to boost organic fertilizer production

ad
  • July 21, 2021

Navy seizes another haul of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 41 million in North

ad
  • July 21, 2021

Doctors join KDU protests

Most Reviews
ad
  • July 15, 2021
    • - 114     - 0

Vaccination centre for WP residents above 30 at Vihara Mahadevi Park

ad
  • July 16, 2021
    • - 73     - 0

COVID-19 restrictions further relaxed allowing indoor concerts & other activities

COVID-19 restrictions further relaxed allowing indoor concerts & other activities

  • July 15, 2021
    • - 66     - 0

Sri Lanka High Commission in Nairobi unveils Kenya’s first-ever Buddha statue together with LOLC

ad
  • July 17, 2021
    • - 57     - 0

Rishad Bathiudeen hospitalized

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Leader Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently being held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital this afternoon following an illness.

ad
  • July 16, 2021
    • - 56     - 0

Sri Lanka receives 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

ad
  • July 16, 2021
    • - 49     - 0

Police launch probe over death of domestic worker at Rishad’s house

Police launch probe over death of domestic worker at Rishad’s house

Related Articles