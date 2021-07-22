President's Office announces new curfew times

News

The curfew currently in force in the districts of Colombo, Gamapaha, Puttalam and all districts of the Northern Province will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (24), the Presidential Secretariat stated.

A statement from the President's Office added that the curfew for these areas will be reimposed at 12.00pm the same day and will continue till 6.00am on Friday (27).

The curfew will again be reimposed for these districts at 12.00pm on Friday (27).

For all other districts, the curfew that was lifted at 6.00am today will be reimposed at 2.00pm. The curfew will continue until 6.00am on Thursday (26) and will be reimposed at 12.00pm the same day.

Moreover, all travel between districts has been prohibited. Transport of foreign tourists has also been banned.

The Government has permitted farmers to engage in farming unhindered in all districts whilst the curfew is in effect.

The transport of rice and other essential items including vegetables has also been permitted even during the curfew.

The Government states that these actions will be properly controlled by the Minister in charge of Agriculture and Trade.

